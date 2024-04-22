Practice Nurse - Manchester

Locum work, flexible, hourly pay.

Chase Medical are excited to announce that we have locum opportunities available in the Manchester area! Are you interested at all?

We're working with a GP surgery on the lookout for experienced practice nurses available for flexible locum work. The locum work that we're offering at Chase Medical can be picked up at your leisure, giving you full control over your rota and enabling you to work around any commitments you may have. We also pay competitive rates for practice nurses that range from £28 - £47 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay), great for if you're looking to top up your earnings alongside your current role!

Locum work with Chase Medical can also allow you to develop your professional network in general practice, working alongside other primary care professionals in various environments. You will also be directly contributing to patient care in your local area!

For a further discussion on practice nurse locum work with Chase Medical and how you can benefit from it, please call Rowan on 01142757421.

Practice nurses interested in working with us at Chase Medical must have at least 6 months experience in primary care within the last two years. Cervical smears, baby immunisations and chronic disease management would also be essential skills.

Permanent opportunities are also available! At Chase Medical we also have a specialised permanent team who can guide you through finding a new full or part-time role. For more information email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com and he can direct you to a friendly member of our permanent team.

This advert was published by Chase Medical. A specialist primary care agency with over a decade of experience within the sector. We work directly with surgeries nationwide providing them clinical and non-clinical medical staff on a permanent and locum basis, currently working with over 60% of surgeries in the UK.

Registering with us at Chase is a quick and easy process and involves a short chat over the phone with one of our team. Get in touch with Rowan on 01142757421 for further details on how to join us today!

Not what you're after? Know someone who might be? With our referral scheme at Chase Medical, you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral!