Bank Healthcare Assistant | Theatres| Band 2/3 equivalent salary| Bristol| Competitive pay |Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Theatre HCA/Support Worker to join their dynamic team in a bank position. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our Theatre staff in the perioperative area.



Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Theatres by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role

- Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients, as you escort them between the wards, departments and theatre suites and deliver their meals

- Handling of equipment, medical records, specimens and line



Who we're looking for:

- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

- Previous experience within a hospital theatre environment is essential

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

- Ability to work flexibly and pick up regular shifts



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications