Governance Lead | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent, Full-Time | Southampton

Spire Southampton are recruiting for an experienced Governance Lead to join their team. This role is on a full-time, permanent basis working Monday-Friday

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

To lead on hospital Clinical Governance and work closely with the Matron, Hospital Director, Lead Consultant for Clinical Governance and the MAC Chair in leading clinical quality and the Clinical Governance strategy within the hospital. To take an active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements. To display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and co-ordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing appropriate support to colleagues. To provide and develop strong leadership for all aspects of the role initiating optimal clinical standards, managing business objectives, and aspiring to being the leading private healthcare provision within the locality. To promote and facilitate effective and timely lines of communication within the teams, building relationships with all customer groups, and effecting delivery of actions.

Who we're looking for

Must have at least 2 years of experience working within a governance framework

Familiar with risk, BCP, PSIRF

Managing a team

Proven track record of meeting deadlines and closing actions

Evidence of good organisational and administrative skills

Able to present data and information in a neat, professional and accessible manner that promotes the reputation of the business

A motivated self-starter who can work with initiative with minimal direction, able to develop ideas and translate them into workable systems

Working Hours: Full-Time, Permanent Monday - Friday

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.