Practice nurse - Leicester

Locum, flexible, hourly pay

Is there a part of you that wants to work a more flexible schedule? Maybe you're working part time as a practice nurse and would like to pick up extra locum shifts on your days off? Then there could be a great opportunity for you in the Leicester area!

Chase Medical have shifts for experienced practice nurses interested in picking up flexible work to top up their earnings, pay rates ranging from £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay). Practice nurse locum work can be booked up to 12 months in advance or on an ad hoc basis, allowing you to maintain a healthy work/life balance alongside your full or part-time employment.

Benefits of working with Chase Medical:

We're currently working with just over 60% of surgeries nationwide and have numerous open shifts available now, meaning we're most likely to find work that will suit you! Your skills, experience and preferences will be considered when we're looking for work for you. You won't be obliged to take any shifts you're sent and there's a no minimum number of hours booking policy when working with us. You can register simply as a way of keeping your options open leading up to the summer months.

Shift booking can be done through the Chase Medical app and is a quick and easy way to search for open shifts in your area. As mentioned above our pay rates for practice nurses range from £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay), great for getting some extra cash leading up to the holiday season.

Practice nurses applying to this role must have experience in:

Primary care settings.

Cytology.

Baby immunisations.

Chronic disease management.

If you'd like a quick chat with one of our team to share any other skills you have. Ring Rowan on 01142757421 and he'd be welcome to take your call.

Permanent opportunities also available!

At Chase Medical we also have a permanent team that can be on hand to help you with any new full time or part-time work you're after. We can negotiate your salary on your behalf and provide one-to-one support for interviews!

About Chase Medical:

This advert was created by Chase Medical: a specialist primary care agency with over a decade of experience in the sector. We provide permanent and locum opportunities for both clinical and non-clinical staff, with competitive pay rates and a dedicated group of recruiters.

If you'd like more information about what we do at Chase or would like to know how to get registered with us. Contact Rowan on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.