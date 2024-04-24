Position: Practice Nurse

Location: Near Cheadle, Greater Manchester

Employment Type: Permanent, part-time (up to 30 hours per week)

Benefits

Salary £22ph

25 days of annual leave, bank holidays off (calculated pro-rata)

NHS pensions

NHS discounts

Onsite parking

"Good" CQC rating

A Health Centre located on the outskirts of Cheadle is seeking a part-time Practice Nurse to join their friendly team on a permanent basis. The centre has ample parking space for staff, and it is easily accessible by public transport. The surgery has a list of clinical staff, including 9 GPs/Partners, PNs, and HCA, as well as non-clinical staff who will provide support to help you get up to speed with the processes.

The successful candidate will be an experienced Practice Nurse capable of performing a range of duties, including Smears, Chronic Disease Management, Baby Immunisations, Travel Immunisations, Dressings, and flu vaccinations. The benefits of this position include a negotiable hourly rate of up to £22ph, 25 days of annual leave, bank holidays off (calculated pro-rata), NHS pensions, NHS discounts, and onsite parking.

