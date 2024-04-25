A friendly GP surgery based in the Quarry Bank area are currently looking for a Medical Receptionist, with a prior experience working within the GP surgery, to join their team on a salaried permanent basis.

You will be working alongside close knit team of admin and reception staff, reporting directly to the Practice Manager. You'll be a part of a very friendly team who will make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

The surgery is looking for someone to work 25 hours per week, earning £11.44 per hour and you'll benefit from 20 days annual leave + bank holidays.

They are looking for someone with experience using EMIS web, strong verbal and non-verbal communication skills, strong IT and organisational skills and the ability to deal with sensitive medical information.

You'll be mainly working front of the house, answering calls, dealing with patient quires, and booking appointments.

The surgery has a good CQC report which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this practice.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421