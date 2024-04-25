Bank Sterile services Technician

Sterile Services Technician | Theatre | Harpenden | Band 3 equivalent | Friendly team environment

Spire Harpenden has an exciting and rewarding opportunity for an experienced Technician to join their Sterile Services Department on the bank

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Who we're looking for:

You will hold a user course in sterile /decontamination services

Have experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides, inpatients, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications