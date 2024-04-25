Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Duties and responsibilities

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation.

Conduct individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times.

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by consultants.

Perform any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department.

Who we are looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 1-year post-graduation experience with demonstrable experience in a similar role.

Outpatient Services experience is desirable for this position.

Venepuncture and ILS Training is desirable for this role.

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can display excellent patient care.

Hours: Full-time position working 5 out of 7 days per week

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.