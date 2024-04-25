Bank Registered Nurse | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired

Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for experienced and dedicated Registered Nurse's to join their Bank working as part of their Surgical Ward team.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Ability to multi-task

Strong communication skills

Able to carry out wound dressings

Surgical Ward experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.1

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.