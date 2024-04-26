Bank Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Reading

Spire Dunedin Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Clinical Pharmacist to join our bank. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

For over a century, Spire Dunedin Hospital has played a part in Reading's history as a first-class medical facility serving its community. We offer fast access to the region's leading consultants, providing you with personalised treatments and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.



Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level

- Clinical diploma desirable

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

