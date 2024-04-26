Practice Nurse -Mansfield

Hourly pay, flexible hours, locum work.

We're on the lookout for experienced practice nurses in the Mansfield area interested in locum shifts! If you're interested in expanding your general practice experience whilst working a more flexible rota, then you may have found what you're looking for!

These shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance or on an ad hoc basis, giving you the freedom of choice to when you'd like to work!

At Chase we can offer practice nurse further benefits including:

A large database of shifts.

A friendly and dedicated team of recruiters.

No minimum number of hours required to take shifts.

Easy access to shifts through the Chase Medical app.

Competitive pay rates ranging from £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay).

If you're new to locum work and would love more information on how we can be of help, then get in touch with Rowan on 01142757421 and he can chat with you about how you can benefit.

Successful applicants must have previous experience in primary care along with some relevant qualifications.

If you're interested in a new full or part time role instead then we could also help! At Chase Medical we have a permanent team who work nationwide with surgeries looking for new staff. Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com for more details!

Chase Medical have over a decade of experience as a specialist primary care agency, providing permanent and locum work for both clinical and non-clinical staff. Practice nurses, nurse practitioners, healthcare assistants and physician associates are but some of the many staff we have working with us.

We pride ourselves in having a dedicated team of recruiters who work on your behalf, giving you updates on the nearest shifts near to you. Call Rowan on 01142757421 today to find out more about what we do and how we can help.

Know someone who would be interested in this role? Refer them! With our referral scheme at Chase, you can be awarded up to £500 for any successful referrals you provide!