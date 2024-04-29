Clinical Pharmacist

Bridlington

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Bridlington (East Yorkshire) is looking to hire a Clinical Pharmacist on a permanent basis. The Practice is ideally looking for full-time hours but are also open to part-time applicants and someone who possesses Primary Care/GP experience. Day to day duties will include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Minor Illness, Long Term Conditions and more. The practice is based over 2 sites (main and sister) and the successful candidate will be expected to cover/work both.

What's on Offer?

Up to £58,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Flexible Hours (between 24 and 37.5)

Free Parking On-site

NHS Pension

Good CQC

Supportive Team

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The Practice utilises System One Web and is located in a beautiful seaside town near the coast. The list size is around 14,000 patients across both sites and the team comprises of Salaried GPs, ACPs, Practice Nurses, GP Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, HCAs and more.

If you or someone you know is interested in this role and would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!