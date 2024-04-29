Theatre Scrub Practitioner | Reading | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | 30 hrs per week | Working 10 hour shifts on a rota Mon-Sat



Role Purpose :

To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team.



Duties and responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

- You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

- Prepare an operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. In the case of anaesthetics ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

- Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way.

- Act as preceptor for student ODP's, learners, junior nurses and HCA's, where appropriate and participate in teaching within your sphere of knowledge and skill

- Run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff.

- Perform scrub, circulating and / or anaesthetic and immediate post operative duties

- Comply with Spire policies/procedures and in particular, issues relating to Health and Safety, COSSH, Incidents Reporting and the Data Protection Act.

- Work within a flexible working roster, designed to achieve the most effective use of staff for the patient's requirements.



Who we're looking for:

- Experience of working as a Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner.

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification

- Orthopaedic experience Essential

- Registered Operating Department Practitioner

- Successfully completed a validated university programme of study that meets nationally recognised standards or have completed the AfPP SFA Clinical Competency Toolkit or evidence of completion of an In-House equivalent program prior to May 2019.

- For extended role SFAs must have completed a university accredited Surgical First Assistant module, a Surgical First Assistant Extended Skills Module and/or a KISS Course

- Substantial perioperative experience.

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Validated university programme of study that meets the nationally recognised standards (CODP 2018, AfPP 2016, CODP 2011), underpinning the knowledge and skills required for the role.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
























