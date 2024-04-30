Deputy Theatre Manager |salary- dependent on experience | Havant, Hampshire| Permanent-Full time

Spire Portsmouth Hospital has an unmissable and rewarding opportunity for an experienced Theatre Professional to join our team as the Deputy Theatre Manager. This opportunity best suits a dynamic and motivated individual who will lead by example and help to develop a busy and high performing team.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities

The Deputy Theatre Manager will monitor and assist in the delivery of patient care and provide appropriate clinical and managerial leadership throughout the department. You will act as a role model and mentor to clinical staff providing advice and support to others to promote good practice consistent with legislation and Spire Healthcare's policies. You will have the support of the theatre coordinator and your team leads and an experienced hospital senior leadership team. The Deputy Theatre Manager will encourage, develop and enhance the skills and knowledge of others and self. You will ensure that Clinical Governance and Risk management are embedded within daily practice and promote excellence. Build effective controls to ensure the Department's Key Performance Indicator and financial targets are achieved to contribute to the hospital strategy, business plan and growth.

Who we're looking for

HCPC or NMC Registered - with no restrictions or conditions on practise.

Have a minimum of 2-3 years' management and leadership experience in a Team Leader / Deputy Theatre Manager role

Have strong clinical background and orthopaedic experience

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills.

Experience in undertaking staff performance management, appraisals and team development.

Expert knowledge of clinical standards, AfPP guidelines and CQC domains & requirements.

Passion and commitment to running an outstanding service

It would be advantageous to have experience of independent sector working

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers @ email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications