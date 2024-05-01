Stoma Care Nurse

Nuneaton

37.5 hours/week. Monday to Friday, 8.00am - 4.00pm (with half an hour for lunch) Hospital (3 days) and Community (2days)

Competitive Salary - up to £40,000 per annum!

Permanent position

Chase Medical is recruiting for an experienced Stoma Care Nurse to join a private community based company seeing patients in the home and providing excellent stoma care to patients of all ages.

The role is based within the community and hospital in Nuneaton and requires someone with experience in this area. Skills including Stoma and Fistula care are essential. Act as a resource of information for cancer screening to the appropriate client group and provide excellent care to cancer patients, pre and post-operation.

Your main responsibility will be to deliver high-quality, evidence based care to all patients who require surgery, and who have or may require the formation of a stoma - both within the hospital and the community setting

You will receive the following benefits:

* Contributory Pension Scheme

* Private Health Care

* Professional membership fees paid: RCN and NMC

* Lunch Allowance

* Life Assurance

* No unsocial hours

* Introductory Bonus scheme

* Free yearly flu vaccination

* Discounts on selected products and services

· 5 weeks annual leave + BH (pro rata)

You must have excellent clinical standards and expect to work as part of an effective clinical and non-clinical team. You will be self-motivated and must be able to manage your time efficiently.

Chase Medical

If you feel you have the qualities we are looking for, or are interested in locum work, please contact Robert Bellamy at Chase Medical on:

Telephone: 0114 275 7421 or by emailing your CV to robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

