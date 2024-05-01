Practice Nurse

£22 p/hour

A Good CQC rated GP Practice in County Durham are looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent part-time basis, for 2 days per week. The surgery is open to full-time applications if this is your preference. Day to day duties will include running Cytology clinics, Baby Immunisations and seeing Chronic Diseases. Being able to Prescribe and see Diabetes patients will afford the higher end of salary.

What's on Offer?

Up to £22 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Parking On-site

Sick Pay

Good CQC

Permanent Role

The Practice uses System One and holds a list size of around 5,500 patients. The successful candidate will be working alongside Salaried GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Physician Associates, Clinical Pharmacists and HCAs. The Practice is located in a purpose-built single-story premises.

