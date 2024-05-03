Physiotherapy Assistant | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Fylde Coast |

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Physiotherapy Assistant to join our experienced and dynamic team. Working with a registered Physiotherapist on the wards and in the Physio Department you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

Assist Registered Physio's on the ward and in the Physio Department

Provide a high level of customer service to all patients, consultants and hospital teams

Maintain an efficient bookings system for all physiotherapy patients, using a computerised system

Stock Replenishment

Assess the health and well being needs of patients whose needs are relatively stable and consistent

Help to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the Physio department

Support the administrative team

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working in the healthcare sector would advantageous

Good administrative skills and a passion for customer service

The ability to multi-task and prioritise multiple workloads

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.