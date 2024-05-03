Sterile Services Technician | Theatres | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent/Full-Time | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital are recruiting for an experienced Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post including, days, late and weekends.

This position is to work four shifts of 9.75 hours per week, over 6 days, Monday to Saturday.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being

Who we're looking for:

Either have experience working in Sterile Services or in a clinical setting

You will hold a user course in sterile /decontamination services - desirable

Have experience in a Sterilisation or Decontamination unit - desirable

Basic education

Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.