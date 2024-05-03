A well respected Practice in the Bristol (BS6) area are currently looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join their team on a permanent basis working up full time.

They're looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner to between 20 to 37.5 hours per week and you can earn up £50k!

The surgery has good CQC reports which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of the Practice. You won't be expected to preform any home visits, you'll only see patients on site.

The Practice are looking for a Advanced Nurse Practitioner who's a qualified prescriber and can run their own clinics in minor ailments, Acute conditions & neuro assessment etc.

You will be working alongside a great team of clinical staff, and you'll be a part of a very friendly team who will make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

Benefits:

Set your own hours

20 to 37.5 hours per week

Earn up to £50k (this is negoiable depending on experience)

5 weeks annual leave + bank holidays

Good CQC

Great clinical team around you

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421