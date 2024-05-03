Registered Nurse - Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy Nurse | Band 6 - dependent on experience | Full time - 37.5 hours | Monday to Friday and participation in scheduled on-call service | Southampton | Access further education-after qualifying period

Are you an experienced chemotherapy nurse? Would you like a new opportunity to work within a small happy team in a unit with developmental opportunities? If so, we would love to hear from you!

Here at Spire Southampton we pride ourselves on the highest standards of care for our patients and the ability to dedicated time to ensuring our small-dedicated team supports all aspects of care. We work closely and flexibly with dynamic oncologists and haematologists in delivering a range of treatments to patients with breast, colorectal, prostate and haematological cancers. We also work closely with external organisations such as the Acute Trusts, Hospices and charities as well as internally with our other colleagues in pharmacy, radiology, outpatients, theatre and the ward.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Patient assessment

Organisation of certain parts of the cancer journey

Cannulation and delivery of chemotherapy

Patient/relative/ carer support, education and delivery of information

Supporting outpatient oncology clinics where bad news may be delivered

Working as a part of team to promote the survivorship initiative

Working with external organizations required to ensure best outcomes for patients

Referral of patients to other services

Who we are looking for:

Registered Nurse

Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's with evidence of regular competency assessment

Qualified in the Safe handling and administration of SACT (accredited course) with evidence of regular competency assessment

Work with minimum supervision within a nurse led environment

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes in individuals with a cancer diagnosis

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications