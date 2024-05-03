Endoscopy | Nurse | Band 5/6 equivalent | Full time, Permanent | Working shifts Monday to Friday between 07:30 and 21:00 (37.5.hrs per week) | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital is looking to recruit a full time Staff Nurse for the Endoscopy team. The successful applicant will join a committed and enthusiastic team and will be rewarded with progression and the opportunity work alongside some of the regions most experienced Consultants.

Our dedicated endoscopy suite is fully equipped with modern state of the art equipment. There are numerous opportunities to further develop your Endoscopy skills through training.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

Caring for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures

Working across multi-disciplinary teams

According to an individual patient's needs, being able to assess, plan, implement and evaluate their care

Who we're looking for

NMC registered Nurse with no restriction on practice

It would be advantageous to have at least 12 months experience of working in Endoscopy or another specialism and have knowledge of JAG accreditation

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers @ email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications