Robotic Surgical First Assistant | Theatre | Band 7 equivalent salary | Southampton | Full Time

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated Robotic Surgical First Assistant. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention supporting the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre, taking on the specialist role in Robotic Surgery.

To assist the preoperative managers to deliver effective patient care by providing appropriate clinical support assisting the theatre manager to effectively maximise theatre utilisation.

To co-orate and communicate information relevant to the intra-operative patient care process. The SPP also provides feedback regarding patient care, and strategic planning opportunities for important.

To provide expert specialist robotic perioperative skills, facilitating evidence-based patient centred care, for patients undergoing surgery currently in Urology, but with expected future development into other specialises.

Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner

Post registration qualification in a clinical specialism

SFA qualification

Working as a perioperative practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

Applying the knowledge and skills gained through a post registration qualification in a clinical specialism

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

