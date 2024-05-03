Bank Paediatric Nurse

Paediatric Nurse | Children and Young people services| Bank - flexible hours | Southampton, Hampshire
The Children and Young People's services at Spire Southampton is growing and offers both in and outpatient patient services. As a Paediatric Nurse, you will be integral in helping to develop this service ensuring that Spire Southampton can offer patients and their families' excellent and safe standards of care.
*Shift patterns: earlies/late/long day/night
Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Providing pre- and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time
- Liaising with parents, guardians and consultants giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions
- Risk assessing children and young people regarding suitability for admission
- Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.
- Working as part of a small team with the opportunity to help run and grow the service according to needs
Who we are looking for:
- NMC Registered Sick Children's Nurse with no restriction on practise
- EPALS
- At least 2 years post qualification experience working within paediatrics ideally in a surgical setting
- Excellent understanding of CQC criteria
- You must be willing to learn and help support the day to day running of the paediatric service
- Be able to work autonomously with no supervision
- Excellent communication skills
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
