Bank Paediatric Nurse

Paediatric Nurse | Children and Young people services| Bank - flexible hours | Southampton, Hampshire

The Children and Young People's services at Spire Southampton is growing and offers both in and outpatient patient services. As a Paediatric Nurse, you will be integral in helping to develop this service ensuring that Spire Southampton can offer patients and their families' excellent and safe standards of care.

*Shift patterns: earlies/late/long day/night

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Providing pre- and post-operative care to children and young people, assisting in their recovery and getting them ready for discharge - this will include wound care, assisting with personal care and providing emotional support at what can be a stressful time

Liaising with parents, guardians and consultants giving advice and making recommendations to improve the patients' wellbeing, whilst also being adept at identifying a deteriorating patient and making on the spot, informed decisions

Risk assessing children and young people regarding suitability for admission

Providing RCN support during paediatric clinics, assisting with minor operations and Phlebotomy.

Working as part of a small team with the opportunity to help run and grow the service according to needs

Who we are looking for:

NMC Registered Sick Children's Nurse with no restriction on practise

EPALS

At least 2 years post qualification experience working within paediatrics ideally in a surgical setting

Excellent understanding of CQC criteria

You must be willing to learn and help support the day to day running of the paediatric service

Be able to work autonomously with no supervision

Excellent communication skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people