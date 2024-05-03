Senior Healthcare Assistant- Part time

Senior Healthcare Assistant | Ward| Band 3 equivalent salary| Havant, Hampshire| part time - 24 hours per week

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Senior Healthcare Assistant to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our nursing staff in the surgical ward

*Shifts Monday to Sunday - Long day - 0700-1930 or nights 1900-0730

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

It would be advantageous to hold an NVQ Level 3

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications