Theatre Practitioner

Perioperative Practitioner | Theatres | Private Hospital | Full-time, Permanent | Chatham | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Alexandra are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Perioperative Practitioner ideally with experience in Major Orthopaedic but we are happy to hear from any experienced practitioner to join their team. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare Providers.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.

You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.

Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification

Operating Department Practitioner with anaesthetic experience

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

At least 2 years scrub experience

Working Hours: 08.00-20.30 Monday-Friday / 08.00-18.00 Saturday / On-Call when required

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

