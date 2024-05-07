Bank Registered Nurse - Outpatient

Bank Staff Nurse | Outpatient | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Tunbridge Wells
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team in Outpatient on a bank/temporary basis.
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.
- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.
- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.
- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.
- Assist in maintaining and developing services.
Who we're looking for
- You will be a Registered Nurse.
- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.
- Experience of working in an acute environment.
- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.
- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people