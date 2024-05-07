Healthcare Assistant with General Practice Experience -Birmingham

Locum, flexible, hourly pay

Chase Medical have locum work available for HCAs in the Birmingham area! Is this something that is of interest to you? Locum work at Chase can be booked to your schedule and works nicely around your other commitments, with both ad hoc and advanced booking available. We offer competitive pay rates ranging from £13-£20 per hour (including holiday pay) among other benefits.

Further benefits of working with Chase Medical:

CPD enhancement: You can develop you experience in primary care and heighten your chances for a promotion!

If you'd like more information on how you can benefit from locum work. Give Rowan a call on 01142757421 and he can provide you with further details.

Healthcare assistants looking to work these locum shifts must have experience in:

Primary care settings.

Phlebotomy.

Flu and covid vaccinations.

NHS health checks.

Any applicants that don't possess previous experience in general practice or primary care will not be accepted.

Are there any more skills you'd like to share with us? Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Interested in a new permanent role? At Chase Medical we have a specialist permanent team on hand to find you that job you've always wanted! Call Rowan today on 01142757421 and he can direct you to someone on the permanent team.

This advert was posted by Chase Medical: a well-established, specialist primary care agency that work with both clinical and non-clinical staff. We offer permanent and locum work nationwide, working with surgeries to find them the best possible staff for their requirements. That means you! Registering with Chase is a quick and easy process and grants you access to the shifts we have in your area. If you'd like a quick informal chat about how to get signed up with us, Rowan will be on hand to take your call.

We work with a wide range of staff other than healthcare assistants, including practice nurses and nurse practitioners. So, if you know someone hoping to take on locum work in primary care then you can refer them to us today! You could be in with a chance of up to £500 for any successful referral you provide.