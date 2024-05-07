Nurse Practitioner

Salary: £40.50 - £68 per hour*.

Hours: Locum Work; Flexible Hours Available.

Job reference: HC Sutton Coldfield AP

Looking to perfect your work life balance? Fed up of your usual work rota? We have the perfect opportunity for you!

With the opportunity to take shifts as and when you please, whether that be on a regular and/or ad-hoc basis; we are completely flexible to fit in and around your current commitments. We give you the chance to take control of your own rota, meaning you pick the days and hours you wish to work and what time you would like to start and finish. We leave the flexibility in your hands.

We offer excellent rates of pay (for our Nurse Practitioners) £40.50 - £68 per hour (*Rates inclusive of holiday pay). This is such a great opportunity to boost your earnings, in a setting you're comfortable with and that suits your availability. Locum work has never been so popular!

Our locum shifts can be bookable up to at least 6 months in advance, so get in touch today in order to snap up the best shifts!

At Chase Medical, a specialist Primary Care agency, we are dedicated to providing Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses (as well as other Primary Care staff such as Independent Prescribers, Physios and Physician Associates) to Primary Care Centres across the UK. We offer Locum, Permanent and contract opportunities. We are really proud of the skills and knowledge our bank hold and we are keen to expand further.

Our Nurse Practitioners provide an outstanding service to our centres across the UK. We like to reward our staff with some great benefits:

Full access to shift lists, allowing you to book your shifts in advance.

Fantastic opportunities for CPD and the chance to work in different Primary Care settings.

A quick and easy application process.

A friendly, dedicated team providing support whenever you need it!

Excellent rates of pay; £40.50 - £68 per hour*

per hour* The chance to help centres fulfil their needs

You will not be taken for granted!

At Chase Medical we also offer a fantastic referral scheme, we feel proud of what we do and what we offer, so we really encourage our staff to spread the word! If you know someone who may be interested in joining our fantastic bank of staff, or who is looking for a new permanent position you could gain up to £500 in rewards!

If you are looking for a brand new venture we have a friendly team of staff that specialise in permanent recruitment, dedicated to help you in securing your next role!

If you are interested in this position or would like to hear about others please don't hesitate to contact Harriet at Chase Head Office on 0114 275 7421, alternatively APPLY NOW and send your CV across to Harriet.Cliff@Chase-Medical.com today.