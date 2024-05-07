Role: Practice nurse.

Area: Gateshead.

Benefits: Locum, flexible, hourly pay.

Looking for practice nurse work in the Gateshead area? Are you interested utilising your skills in a different environment without leaving your current role? Chase Medical could be of help to you! We're currently on the lookout for practice nurses in the Gateshead area interested in taking locum work.

The shifts we're offering can be bookable up to 12 months in advance or on an ad hoc basis providing you the ability to work around any other commitments you may have!

Chase Medical can offer other benefits such as:

Instant shift booking through the Chase Medical app.

No minimum number of hours worked and no obligation to take any shifts offered to you.

A dedicated locum team on standby to find you the best possible work that suits your skillset.

Competitive hourly pay ranging from £28 - £47 per hour (including holiday pay).

If you're new to locum work and would like further information on the benefits of it, contact Rowan on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Successful applicants should have experience within primary care settings along with some relevant qualifications.

As a primary care specialist agency, Chase Medical are dedicated to finding work for both clinical and non-clinical staff in general practice. We currently work with over 60% of GP surgeries nationwide who trust us to recruit the best possible staff for their surgery.

Both our permanent and locum team are always willing to engage with people interested in taking agency work with us and are on hand to help with any queries you may have. If you would like any more information on what we do here at Chase don't be afraid to email Rowan at and he would be more than happy to help.

Not what you're after? Know a practice nurse looking for locum work in Gateshead? Refer them! Our referral scheme could award you up to £500 if you give a successful referral to us. Contact Rowan on 01142757421 to find out more!