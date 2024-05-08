Bank Healthcare Assistant - Theatre

Bank Theatre HCA | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Working | Methley - LS26

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Theatre Healthcare Assistant to join our bank team at Methley Park. Where you will be required to be flexible however also have the opportunity to have a work/life balance.

Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of our theatre team you will be providing a caring support service to our patients. This will include assisting the Nurses during procedures, transporting patients to and from the ward and opening sterile packs. You will ensure instruments are prepared and ready before procedures and assist with the cleanliness and maintenance of the theatres.

Who we're looking for

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment - wards or theatres

- You will have NVQ Level 3 and Health and Social Care

- Care Competencies completed

- Cannulation experience - not essential but desirable

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

