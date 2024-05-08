ACP/ANP

Devon (TQ9 postcode)

An Outstanding rated GP Training Practice in Devon is looking to hire an ACP/ANP on a permanent basis. The practice is located in the market town of Totnes, a flourishing semi-rural area with excellent shops, schools and cultural outlets which combine with a friendly atmosphere and beautiful countryside to make this a wonderful place to live and work. The successful candidate will come from a Nursing or Paramedic background and ideally hold a MSc or equivalent qualification. The successful candidate will also possess Primary Care experience and hold a Prescribing qualification. The practice is open to either full-time or part-time hours. Day to day duties include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Telephone Triage, Clinical Examination, Order & Interpret Results, On the Day Appointments and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £60,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Fantastic Patient Reviews

Training Practice

Sick Pay

MAT/PAT Pay

Great Facilities

Outstanding CQC

The practice utilise EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 15,000 patients. The practice is forward-thinking and comprises of GP Partners, GP Registrars, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role isn't for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!