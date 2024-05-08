Practice Nurse, Sheffield

Are you looking for flexible locum opportunities? Chase Medical wants to hear from you.

Locum work with Chase Medical

Practice Nurses working locum shifts with Chase Medical earn £28 to £47 per hour , including holiday pay.

, including holiday pay. Our shifts are flexible, with no minimum number of hours or shifts you need to work.

Work available across a variety of Primary Care settings - from GP surgeries, to Out of Hours providers and Walk-in Centres.

Our locum shifts will be relevant to your specific skillset- whether it's cytology, immunisations, treatment room skills or chronic disease management.

Working locum shifts benefits your long term career, by providing great CPD opportunities, as well as being a good way to build your professional network.

If you're a Practice Nurse and you're interested in an informal chat about our locum opportunities, please call Chloe on 0114 275 7421.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We work with nearly 60 percent of Primary Care, and we are members of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation. We pride ourselves on providing a friendly and responsive service to both the clinicians and centres we work with.

We work with a range of clinicians across primary care from Practice Nurses to Nurse Practitioners, to HCAs, IPPs and ECPs. We have a team of locum recruitment experts and registering with us will mean you'll have a dedicated recruitment consultant on hand to work actively on your behalf, and answer any queries you may have.

Interested in registering? Call 0114 275 7421 and ask for Chloe, or send an email to chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com! Our registration chats are quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes.

Looking for a new permanent role instead? Call our permanent recruitment team on 0114 275 7421, to discuss what you're looking for in a new role!

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral!