Practice Nurse 1 day per week Job Vacancy in Leicester. £21 per hour.

Chase Medical are working with a small and friendly family practice who are looking for a part-time Practice Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis for 1 day per week.

Benefits of this role include:

£21 per hour / £42,000 FTE salary

NHS Inclusion and Group Indemnity covered

5 weeks annual leave (pro rata)

Flexible working day depending on your preference

Sole working so you run your own clinics!

Good management and a friendly team

Long-standing GP partners in a GP run surgery

Monthly networking meetings with other local nurses

Modern state-of-the-art premises and facilities

Local amenities and green spaces

The working day can be any day of the week (except Monday) and you'll be based at a small surgery in a larger purpose-built Health Centre with modern facilities - so you'll get the best of both worlds!

The Surgery is independently GP-owned and has 2 partners, 2 locum GPs and an ANP. The successful candidate will be the sole Practice Nurse, for a small patient list of 2800 patients.

To be suitable for this role you will need to be an autonomous and experienced Practice Nurse trained in the following key areas:

Baby Immunisations

Travel Immunisations

Cytology

General Treatment room skills such as dressings and health checks

QoF

You must also hold at least 6 months experience of working in a GP Practice as a Practice Nurse.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Practice Nurse looking to reduce their hours, or supplement their locum shifts with a secure income! It's also a fantastic opportunity for someone who is retired but wants to keep a hand in their clinical work!

To apply for this role please send your CV to sarah@chase-medical.com or you can call our office directly on 0114 2757421 and ask for Sarah.

This role is bound to be popular so make sure you apply TODAY if you're interested in being considered.

Not for you?

If you're looking for different hours, salary, location etc. but are interested in a new permanent role in Primary Care, send your CV through to Chase Medical today. We're a specialist agency who have access to exclusive Practice Nurse vacancies across the UK. We will take down your needs and find the right job tailored to you! Call Sarah today on 0114 2757421 to discuss what you're looking for, or send your CV to sarah@chase-medical.com for a call back.