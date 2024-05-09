Practice Nurse - Coventry

Are you a Practice Nurse in Coventry or the surrounding areas looking to escape workplace politics and work as and when you chose? Chase Medical has great locum opportunities within Primary Care!

Working With Chase Medical offers:

Great Pay rates - Practice Nurses working locum shifts with Chase Medical earn £28 to £47 per hour, including holiday pay. This means a single 8 hour shift can boost your earnings by over £200!

Large number of available shifts - up to 3000 each month. This gives our nurses plenty of choice for work, and many of these are available to be booked up to 6 months in advance, allowing you to plan your work rota too!

Work across a variety of settings within Primary Care - as well as GP surgeries, we also work with a number of Out of Hours providers, Extended access clinics and Walk-in Centres, meaning we often have weekend and evening work, as well as daytime shifts.

Quick, easy and free registration- often taking just 20 minutes. Even if you're not actively looking for work at the moment, you can be kept up to date with local opportunities- and be ready to pick shifts up when you see work you're interested in.

Access to our Chase Medical App - where you are able to search and choose local shifts, keep track of shifts booked in, and even have timesheets signed.

- where you are able to search and choose local shifts, keep track of shifts booked in, and even have timesheets signed. Benefits to your long-term career- working as a locum in a number of different settings offers great CPD opportunities, can help build your professional network, and build your confidence as a clinician.

Are you a Practice Nurse and are nterested in an informal chat about our locum opportunities in Primary Care? Contact Chloe on 0114 275 7421 or chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist General Practice recruitment agency, working with nearly 60 percent of Primary Care Settings across the UK. Many of these settings work exclusively with Chase Medical for their locum and permanent staffing needs, meaning we have a number of shifts and permanent roles available just with us.

Joining Chase Medical means you'll have a dedicated recruitment expert working to find you work that suits you. We are proud members of the REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation), and pride ourselves making the entire job and shift searching process as personal as possible, helping you, every step of the way.

As well as our locum opportunities, we also have a number of permanent roles available! If you're interested in a new full-time or part-time role, and want to chat to a member of our permanent recruitment team, give them a call on 0114 275 7421.

If you're interested in our work opportunties, please contact Chloe on 0114 2757 421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Registering with us is quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes. We'll chat about your skills, experiences and qualifications, as well as learning more about you both as a nurse and a person. Your dedicated consultant will be on hand to guide you throughout the process, from registering and vetting, to picking up shifts!

Do you have a colleague or friend who might be interested in our work opportunities? Let us know and you could receive up to £500 for recommending a friend!