Bank Paediatric Healthcare Assistant | HCA | Wards | Outpatients | Bank | Ilford

Spire London East Hospital are looking for a Paediatric HCA, with surgical ward or outpatient experience, to join our fantastic team on the Bank, working up to 30 hours per week.

Spire London East Hospital (Formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

Duties and responsibilities:

Based on both Surgical Ward and in the Outpatient department you will be responsible for providing a caring support service to our patients. You will be providing basic nursing care in conjunction with our qualified nurses which will include observations, ECG's, heights, weights, chaperoning, Phlebotomy (not essential) and manual handling.

Who we're looking for

You must have previous paediatric surgical or outpatient HCA hospital experience.

Phlebotomy experience is desirable.

Ideally you will have NVQ Level 3 Health and Social Care

Someone who excels in customer service and has a caring demeanour.

Flexibility to work a range of shift lengths.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.