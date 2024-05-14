Pharmacy Technician (12 Month FTC)

Pharmacy Technician | Band 5 | Southend-On-Sea | 12 months FTC

Spire Wellesley Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacy Technician to join our established team on a 12 month Fixed Term Contract. Working Monday to Friday 9 - 5 but may include some Saturdays.

Spire Wellesley Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this close knit department, you will provide an exemplary specialist technical service to support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines.

Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency

Assist in assessing people's health and well-being within the context of their medicines.

Movement and management of medicines.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

Who we're looking for:

You will be eager to develop, and will receive oncology training.

GPhC registration is essential.

NVQ3 or equivalent

2 years' experience in either community or hospital

Great communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



