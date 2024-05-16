Outpatients Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients | Band 2 | Blackpool | Full Time, No Nights

Spire Fylde Coast have a fantastic opportunity for an Outpatient Healthcare Assistant to join our experienced and dynamic team.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities;

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the Outpatients department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being. You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment. You must have experience or a willingness to learn Venepuncture, ECG recording, Flow tests, BMI, observations, and Wound care.

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations would be advantageous

Working Hours: 37.5 hours. You must be flexible to cover shifts Monday - Saturday between 8am - 9pm

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 13/06/2024. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people