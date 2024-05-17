Practice Nurse

Luton (LU7)

£42,618 p/annum

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Luton is looking to hire a Practice Nurse on permanent full-time basis. The ideal candidate will possess Primary Care experience and day to day duties include: Cytology, Chronic Disease Reviews, Immunisations, Wound Care, Phlebotomy and more. The Practice has excellent working relationships with local hospitals, Community Health Practitioners, Social Services, Pharmacies, Voluntary Groups and Local Authorities. For the right candidate, the surgery will also consider reduced/part time hours.

What's on Offer?

Up to £42,618 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Full-Time or Part-Time

NHS Pension

Parking On-Site

Sick Leave

Bereavement Leave

Car Lease Scheme

Free Eye Tests

Modern Surgery

Great Leadership Team

The practice utilises System One and holds a list size of around 20,000 patients. The practice is open Monday to Friday and the team comprises: Salaried GPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses, Pharmacy Technicians, HCAs and an Admin team. The practice is run by the Trust in partnership with a charity.

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!