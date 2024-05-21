Practice Nurse

Nottingham (NG5)

A small Good CQC rated GP surgery in Nottingham (NG5) is looking to hire a dynamic Practice Nurse on a permanent basis. The practice is open to either full-time or part-time for the right candidate. Day to day duties include: Baby & Travel Imms, Infection Control, Chronic Disease Management, QOF, Wound Care, Spirometry and more. The successful candidate will possess Primary Care/General Practice experience.

What's on Offer?

Up to £20 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Good CQC

Free On-site Parking

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Staff Nights Out

Garden Views

Full-Time or Part-Time (School Hours Considered)

Learning & Development Time

Flexibility

The surgery utilises System One and has parking on-site. The list size is around 5,000 patients with a mixed demographic. The team comprises: GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role isn't for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!