Clinical Nurse Specialist (Urology & Oncology)

Clinical Nurse Specialist | Oncology and Urology | Band 6 equivalent salary - dependent on experience | Southampton| Full time

At Spire Southampton, a CNS is the main point of contact for all patients diagnosed with prostate cancer. They are a link between the MDT and the patient, being the patients advocate, coordinating the cancer pathway to provide effective care for men and their families. The post holder will work collaboratively and co-operatively with clinical and non-clinical colleagues to develop/improve services and quality of care delivered.

Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities:

The post holder will provide specialist, high quality, expert nursing care and support for patients and their carers with cancer diagnosis. You will deliver evidence based individualised patient care according to patient's changing health care needs, including using holistic needs assessment and responsive care planning. You will be required to work autonomously and developing collaborative relationships with others across and within professional boundaries. You will work collaboratively to develop patient pathways and be responsible for the continuous review and development of the nursing service. The post holder provides expert knowledge and advice in own specialist area, ensuring maintenance of clinical excellence underpinned by evidence-based practice.

To liaise with all key members of the multidisciplinary team to advise and support colleagues in the delivery of specialised patient care across professional boundaries.

Be aware of every patient with a cancer diagnosis within your speciality and attend consultant clinics.

To undertake nurse led clinics and to be responsible for excellent standards of nursing care to patients through the planning, co-ordinating, delivering and evaluating nurse-led clinics.

Promote care tailored to the patient and involving the patient in decision making.

To contribute to the facilitation of the planning, delivery and evaluation of care pathways for a designated group of patients.

To contribute to training and education within specialist area.

To promote an innovative and progressive attitude to the continual improvement of patient care through reviewing the evidence base and embedding this in practice through engagement in research activities.

To act as a visible role model and expert practitioner.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Free annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

