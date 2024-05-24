Advanced Nurse Practitioner -Prescot

Locum, flexible, hourly pay

Are you a nurse practitioner in the Prescot area looking to escape workplace politics? Want to utilise your skills in a new environment with hours that suit you? Then Chase Medical may have what you're looking for!

We're currently on the lookout for experienced nurse practitioners available for locum shifts in the Prescot area. Shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance or on an ad hoc basis, with pay rates ranging from £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay). If you're new to locum work and would like more information, then rest assured our dedicated recruiters will be on hand to talk you through the process.

At Chase Medical we can offer nurse practitioners benefits such as:

A large database of surgeries: We're currently working with over 60% of surgeries nationwide, meaning we're likely to find you a surgery suited to your preferences and skillset. Some of these centres would only advertise with us too, providing you with exclusive shifts not on other job boards.

We're currently working with over 60% of surgeries nationwide, meaning we're likely to find you a surgery suited to your preferences and skillset. Some of these centres would only advertise with us too, providing you with exclusive shifts not on other job boards. Dedicated recruiters: We're always on hand to help. Both our locum and permanent team will assist you with the registration process, consider what you're looking for and the experience you have, and try to find you the best fit possible. You'll always be greeted by a friendly member of the team who will work on your behalf.

We're always on hand to help. Both our locum and permanent team will assist you with the registration process, consider what you're looking for and the experience you have, and try to find you the best fit possible. You'll always be greeted by a friendly member of the team who will work on your behalf. Competitive pay rates: Our pay rates for nurse practitioners range from £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay) , perfect for supplementing your earnings alongside your current role.

Our pay rates for nurse practitioners range from , perfect for supplementing your earnings alongside your current role. Quick and registration process: Registering with us is free! Our sign-up process involves short documents check over video followed by a chat with one of our expert recruiters. Registering should take no longer than 15 minutes and will grant you access to the shifts we have in your area.

Working with us on a locum basis also comes with the benefit of not being tied to work certain shifts you wouldn't want to. Theres no obligation to take any shifts your offered and no minimum number of hours you'll need to work, so you can work as much or as little as you like!

Nurse Practitioners applying for this role must have experience in:

Primary Care settings.

Prescribing (V300 certificate).

Minor Illness.

Physical and clinical assessment skills.

Be sure to get in touch with Rowan on 01142757421 if you have anymore skills you'd like to discuss! Or alternatively email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical:

With over a decade's worth experience in the sector Chase Medical are a leading specialist primary care agency. We provide locum and permanent opportunities for both clinical and non-clinical staff, ensuring that we're working to get the best outcomes for them. If you'd like further information about what we do here at Chase, give Rowan a call on 01142757421. Looking for a permanent opportunity instead? Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com and he'll get you in touch with our permanent team to kick start your search!

Anyone you know who would love this opportunity? Refer them to us! With our referral scheme you could be awarded up to £500! Get in touch to find out more.