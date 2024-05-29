Deputy Director of Clinical Services |Southampton | Full Time | Band 8a/8b depending on experience



Spire Southampton is recruiting for a Deputy Director of Clinical Services to provide overall clinical leadership and operational management of the Cath Lab, Endoscopy, Pre Assessment and Outpatients inc Minor Ops. Reporting directly to the Director of Clinical Services (DCS).

This a varied role where you will be working across various departments with colleagues of the hospital including Wards, Diagnostic Imaging, Critical Care, Pharmacy and Pathology and working collaboratively with numerous internal, external and group-level stakeholders.

Spire Southampton Hospital, offers a comprehensive range of elective surgical treatments to patients. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient

Duties and responsibilities

- To provide robust evidence and assurance of compliance (both regulatory and Spire based) to the DCS

- To ensure clinical teams deliver effective patient care

- To provide leadership, guidance and support to clinical teams ensuring best practice at all times

- Supporting the SMT with the hospital strategy and directives to ensure operational requirements are met

- Review and establish new trends and introduce and embed innovation and excellence into clinical practice

- Be responsible for reviewing and updating Clinical Policies and SOPs

- Attend and Chair a number of clinical meetings

- Lead and manage change effectively

- Offer expert clinical guidance as necessary

- Support and manage the clinical pathways to ensure safe patient journeys

- Engage and support the patient experience

- Manage a number of clinical staff and ensure career development and Appraisals are undertaken

- Ensure robust clinical governance practices are in place and lessons learned

- Comply with all CQC standards and ensure the hospital is always "ready for inspection"





Who we're looking for

- Registered healthcare professional with active NMC or HCPC registration, ideally with clinical management experience in one or more of the areas responsible for above

- Management positions of at least 2 years with the motivation and development of clinical teams in particular a track record of successfully applying performance management

- Evidence of management of change and supporting strategic management initiatives.

- Supporting the commercial development of clinical services including supporting the creation of new business and innovative opportunities.

- Experience of consultant engagement to increase business performance, plus the ability to c hallenge consultants to influence best practice

- Experience in data reporting and patients outcomes- NICOR/JAG etc

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on 07715 055760 or e-mai l



