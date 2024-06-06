Nurse Practitioner / Prescriber

One of our lovely little practices in Watford is recruiting for a ANP or ACP to join them on a permanent basis, the hours are part time, ideally 2-3 days per week. Start and Finish times are flexible, and core working days would be a Tuesday and Thursday.

The surgery looks after under 7000 patients and you will be working with a supportive team of 5 GPs, 2 Practice Nurses and a hands-on and efficient Administration Team, all headed up by a long-standing Practice Manager who puts her staff wellbeing at the forefront of her duties.

The salary on offer is in the region of £58,000 per annum FTE, and this can be increased if you would like to opt out of the NHS Pension scheme, or hold exceptional qualifications, experience, and training.

To be suitable for this role you will need to be within a comfortable commuting distance, and you must also need to hold recent experience seeing patients for minor illnesses and independent prescribing.

Masters' qualification in Advanced Practice would be desirable but other routes to the ANP/ACP title will be considered.

