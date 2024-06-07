Clinical Pharmacist

Durham (DH1)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Durham is looking to hire a Clinical Pharmacist on a permanent basis. The practice is looking for full-time hours but for the right candidate they would also consider part-time. The successful candidate will hold both a MSc and Prescribing qualification. Day to day duties include Face 2 Face Consultations, Home Visits, Long Term Conditions, Oversee Medicine Optimisation, Medication Reviews, Treatment Plans and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £59,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Indemnity Cover

On-site Parking

Good CQC

Educational & Mentorship Opportunities

The surgery utilises System One and is open Monday to Friday. The successful candidate will be working alongside Salaried GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses and more.

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!