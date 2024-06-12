Medical Receptionist/Secretary

SW9 (Stockwell)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in SW9 (Stockwell) is looking to hire a Medical Receptionist on a permanent basis. The practice are ideally looking for full-time hours (37.5) but will also consider part-time for the right candidate. This role will be a 50/50 split between reception and secretarial duties which include: Reception, Care, Navigation, Signposting, Admin, Referrals, Scanning, Coding and more. The practice is also happy to provide training to those candidates who require it.

What's on Offer?

Up to £13.15 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

4 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Full-time or Part-time Hours

Good CQC

Staff Car Park

Training Provided (if required)

Good Transport Links

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The practice use EMIS Web and hold a list size of around 8,500 patients. The demographic of patients is also pretty mixed with common languages being English, Spanish & Portuguese. The successful candidate will be working alongside Salaried GPs, Practice Nurses, HCAs, Clinical Pharmacists, Physios and the Reception team.

If you are interested in this role and would like more information, please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!