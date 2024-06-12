Nurse, Friend & Support

You are not a nurse to the people that live in our homes; you are an extension of their family, their friend, their reassurance, their support and most importantly the enabler of their independence and choice.

Whatever your nursing background we welcome you. Whether you have been working within the NHS or the private sector we are keen to know more about you.

So why choose Thistle Court Care Home?

Thistle Court Care Home is s a care and nursing home located in the peaceful residential area of Ty Canol, close to Cwmbran’s town centre. We are excited to be an integral part of the local community, building relationships throughout Cwmbran. We support and encourage our family members to engage with parts of the community that are important to them; keeping their independence, self-esteem and group solidarity.

Thistle Court’s approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person. Each person that may need our support is unique and by understanding one’s life history, one’s journey in life, by striving to be a true continuation of home, we create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.

We are looking for enthusiastic nurses who are passionate about enhancing the quality of life for the people that we are privileged to support. A Registered Nurse who is full of knowledge and experience in nursing within the NMC code of practice. You’ll be a great mentor to those around you and you will have the support of Care Practitioners who are there to support you on a day-to-day basis.

Please feel free to visit our website thistlecourtcarehome.com to read about our unique training, beginning with CULTURE https://thistlecourtcarehome.com/2022/05/24/build-back-better-culture/

“Culture within our care home is the sum of all the personalities, identities, values, and actions of the people that make up that community. By this definition, it will constantly change over time as the people themselves change.”