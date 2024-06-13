Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients

Outpatient Healthcare Assistant

Spire London East Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Outpatient HCA to join our experienced team. Working with a wide variety of specialisms you will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment. This is a full-time role, working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working in our busy outpatient department you will provide support to our Nurses including Phlebotomy, ECG's and general observations. You will assist in the smooth operation of our clinics and provide first class service to our patients.

Who we're looking for:

A minimum of 1 years' experience working as an HCA within a clinical environment, surgical, outpatient or POA experience desirable.

Phlebotomy trained with adult experience in essential, Paediatrics desirable.

Clinical Observations, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, ECG experience required.

NVQ Level 2 Health and Social Care/Care Certificate is desirable.

A caring demeanour and someone who excels in customer service.

IT literate and good communication skills

The flexibility to work a mix of shifts as part of our rota, including some Saturdays.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information please call 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

