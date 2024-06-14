Healthcare Assistant with General Practice Experience - Burnham on Sea

Locum, flexible, competitive rates

Chase Medical are currently working with a surgery in the Burnham on Sea area looking for Healthcare Assistants! Are you interested in working shifts that suit your schedule? Then this could be a fantastic opportunity for you! Locum work is also a great way to enhance your CPD by working in different surgeries and Chase Medical are offering competitive pay rates ranging from £13-£20 per hour (including holiday pay).

Our locum shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance or on an ad hoc basis, meaning you can pick and choose whatever suits you! There's also no minimum number of hours you need to work with us so don't feel pressured to take shifts you don't want to.

Our hourly rates are inclusive of holiday pay and can be a great way to supplement your current income if you're looking to get some extra cash coming up to the summer period. We work exclusively with surgeries on our database that have locum shifts unavailable on other job boards, providing well-qualified candidates that surgeries are happy with. That means you!

Healthcare Assistants who are applying to this role must have experience in:

Primary care settings.

Phlebotomy.

ECGs.

Flu vaccinations.

Any applicant that does not possess the above skills will not be accepted.

If you'd like to share further skills, you have. Brilliant! Contact Rowan on 01142757421 and he'll be more than happy to chat with you.

About Chase Medical

We're a specialist primary care agency with over 12 years of experience working with staff in general practice. We provide locum and permanent work for both clinical and non-clinical staff with dedicated recruiters on hand to walk you through the process. You'll always be in contact with a friendly member of our team that will consider your skills and preferences, tailoring the shifts you're sent as such.

Registering with us is a quick and easy process that will grant you access to the shifts we have available in your area, taking no longer than 15 minutes of your time. If you'd like more information about what we do here at Chase Medical or would like a discussion about our registration chat, get in touch with Rowan on 01142757421.

Permanent jobs are also available! Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com and you can chat with him about what you're looking for.

Not what you're after? Know someone who might be? Refer them! With our referral scheme you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral! Ask for Rowan on 01142757421 ASAP!