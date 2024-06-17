Paediatric Nurse

Registered Childrens Nurse | Bristol | Competitive Salary plus Fantastic Benefits | Free Parking



Role purpose

To provide exemplary planned care for children, young people and their families' and assist in the management and organisation of care provision.



Duties and responsibilities

1. Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

2. Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs

3. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

4. Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

5. Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

6. Assist in maintaining and developing services.

7. Contribute to quality improvement.

8. Promote and be advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights.

9. Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

10. Actively promote Family Centred Care

11. Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies



Who we're looking for

- Qualified Childrens Registered Nurse

- Child Protection level 3 training

- Paediatric Resus Training

- Working in teams

- Work with minimum supervision

- Recent clinical experience in an acute healthcare environment

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Posses the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

- English language to IELTS 7.0

- Able to use a computer and MS Office

- Nursing and Midwifery Council registration and regulation

- Willing to participate in flexible working pattern

- Empathy for vulnerable and sick children and their families

- Empathy for principles and importance of equal opportunities and dignity at work

- Flexible work processes



Working Hours: Full time - 37.5 hours, Mixture of night and day shifts including weekends



Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Free Parking

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.













