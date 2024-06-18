Chemotherapy Team Lead | Competitive Pay plus fantastic benefits | Full time - 37.5 hours | Monday to Friday plus clinic cover when required | Reading



Role Purpose:

- To provide exemplary care for cancer patients undergoing cancer treatment.

- Lead specialist in the area of SACT providing specialist education and support.

- To ensure the wider cancer team deliver effective quality care and adhere to safety compliance for patients with cancer by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

- To deputise for the Cancer Services Lead.

- To provide direct line management and supervision of the chemotherapy team.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs within SACT/ cancer services within Spire Healthcare.

- Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop across cancer services.

- Deliver SACT and non SACT treatment to cancer patients.

- Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

- To support the development of strategies and policies for cancer services.

- Improve quality and safety compliance.

- Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices within cancer care.

- Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team.

- Ensure compliance in the cancer services with Spire Healthcare cancer standards and gap analysis.

- Act as a leader in quality improvement offering advice and support to others within cancer services.

- Lead on ongoing training and monitoring of UKONS 24 hour triage for the hospital.

- Maintain continual professional development in quality improvement, make recommendations on how quality in own work area can be improved.

- Act as Health and safety lead for the department supporting the department risk register and departmental top risk management.

- Lead on education and development with SACT.

- Support the development and implementation of the hospital cancer strategy and working group.

- Ensure the completion of ongoing audits , monitor compliance, trends and develop/oversee the implementation of action plans to support improvement.

- Use patient feedback to drive improvement.

- Support a learning culture through incident management.

- Drive quality improvement initiatives across cancer services.



Who we are looking for:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration.

- Demonstrate extensive knowledge and experience of working at a senior level within SACT administration and cancer care.

- Recognised qualification and competency in the delivery of SACT.

- Demonstrate awareness and experience in cancer care.

- Hold an accredited teaching and assessing qualification.

- Previous management experience and leading successful teams.

- Demonstrate that can work with minimal supervision.

- Demonstrate computer literacy skills including use of Microsoft office software packages, internet and email.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications